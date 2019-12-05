Image copyright Cpl Michael Strachan Image caption The Red Arrows were a highlight of the 2017 show

A "much-loved" air show, which last took to the skies in 2017, is to make a come-back in 2020.

Teesside International Airport has announced it will host the Tees Valley Air show on 24 May.

Similar events in 2016 and 2017 attracted crowds of about 18,000 people, but one scheduled for 2018 was cancelled due to the cost concerns.

As well as events in the sky, the programme will feature a classic car show, a fun fair, and live music.

Image copyright ??? Image caption In July the airport reverted to its original name, after formerly been known as Durham Tees Valley Airport

In March, Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen paid previous owner Peel Group £40m to take control of what was then named Durham Tees Valley Airport.

It was part of a pledge to return the facility, which was losing about £2.5m a year, to its "glory days".

Announcing the air show, Mr Houchen said: "The previous air shows were much loved and not only attracted people from across the region, but from further afield as well.

"Now we have our air show back I'm sure it will become a firm and much-loved fixture for years to come."