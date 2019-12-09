Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption The remains of Rachel Wilson were discovered near Newham Hall Farm in Coulby Newham in 2012

A man has appeared in court charged with the 2002 murder of a sex worker.

Rachel Wilson, 19 and from Middlesbrough, was last seen alive in May 2002. Her remains were found on the outskirts of the town a decade later.

Keith Hall is charged with murder, living off the earnings of prostitution and perverting the course of justice.

The 61-year-old, from Grove Hill, Middlesbrough, entered no plea and was remanded by magistrates to return to Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday.