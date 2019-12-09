Tees

Middlesbrough man charged with Rachel Wilson's murder

  • 9 December 2019
Rachel Wilson Image copyright Cleveland Police
Image caption The remains of Rachel Wilson were discovered near Newham Hall Farm in Coulby Newham in 2012

A man has appeared in court charged with the 2002 murder of a sex worker.

Rachel Wilson, 19 and from Middlesbrough, was last seen alive in May 2002. Her remains were found on the outskirts of the town a decade later.

Keith Hall is charged with murder, living off the earnings of prostitution and perverting the course of justice.

The 61-year-old, from Grove Hill, Middlesbrough, entered no plea and was remanded by magistrates to return to Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites