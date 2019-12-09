Image caption Simon Flint is due to return to Teesside Crown Court for sentencing on 16 December

A man whose arrest sparked a massive security operation has admitted owning illegal weapons and explosives.

Simon Flint had a fixation with weapons but did not intend to injure anyone or damage property, Teesside Crown Court was told.

The 42-year-old, of Meadowfield Drive, Eaglescliffe, admitted owning swords, crossbows, and explosive substances including rocket mortars and chemicals.

Flint was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 16 December.

He had been detained in June, in a vehicle on the A689 near Coundon Industrial Estate, following reports a man had threatened youths with a crossbow in the Bishop Auckland area.

Bomb disposal experts had to be called in and the road was shut for almost 24 hours, while police carried out investigations.

At a hearing earlier, Flint pleaded guilty to affray, and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.

He had admitted two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, having an offensive weapon and having a bladed article, at an earlier hearing.