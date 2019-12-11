Four people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking offences after raids in north-east England.

They were detained after officers targeted two residential and two business addresses in Middlesbrough and residential address in the Washington.

A man, aged 36, and three women, aged 23, 32 and 36 have been released while inquiries continue, after the raids took place on Monday.

Witnesses should contact Cleveland Police or The Modern Slavery Helpline.

Det Insp Steve Bell said police believe the business properties have been a front for criminal activity and exploitation.