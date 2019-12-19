Image caption Construction work on the complex began earlier this year

Online retailer Amazon has announced plans to create more than 1,000 jobs at a warehouse complex in Darlington.

The company, which already has 21 similar centres in the UK, has pledged the posts will be permanent and pay a minimum of £9.50 an hour.

The firm has faced criticism in the past from unions over the way it treats staff and health and safety.

Darlington's newly elected Conservative MP Peter Gibson described the announcement as "brilliant news".

There had been speculation about who would occupy the complex, which has been under construction for much of the year.

Amazon said recruitment of staff - who will pick, pack and ship orders - would begin early in the new year.

Stefano Perego, vice president of UK customer fulfilment, said: "We are delighted to expand our operations in the North East with this new team playing a crucial role in delivering a first rate level of service for our customers."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The complex will deal with orders from across the north of England

The Darlington site will also be equipped with robotic technology, which the company says will speed up orders.

Mr Gibson, who took the Darlington seat from Labour's former Brexit spokeswoman Jenny Chapman in last week's general election, said: "I welcome any new employer to Darlington, but in the first week as MP for our town this is truly brilliant news.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen added: "My number one priority is always attracting the businesses and investment to the Tees Valley that will create the good quality, well-paid jobs we all want to see come to our region and they don't come much bigger than Amazon."

Heather Scott, leader of Darlington Borough Council, said: "There has been a great deal of interest in the site as building work has progressed, so it's great to get this announcement just before Christmas."

Amazon opened a delivery depot in Washington, near Sunderland, in 2015, creating 90 jobs.

The company employs more than 29,500 people in the UK and more than 575,000 globally.