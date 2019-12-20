Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Three men have already been charged with the father of two's murder

Police investigating the death of a father of two at a house in Hartlepool have made two further arrests.

Hemwand Ali Hussain, 30, was found dead in a property in Charterhouse Street on 15 September. Three men aged 38, 31, and 22 have been charged with his murder.

Cleveland Police confirmed they had arrested two more men, aged 24, and 33, on suspicion of murder.

A spokesman said the suspects had been arrested in the London area.