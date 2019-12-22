Image copyright Family Handout Image caption The father of two was found dead in September

Police investigating the death of a father of two at a house in Hartlepool have charged a fourth man with murder.

Hemwand Ali Hussain, 30, was found dead in a property in Charterhouse Street on 15 September.

A 24-year-old man, from West Drayton, London, will appear before Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday.

Three other men, aged 38, 31, and 22, who were charged with murder earlier, are currently going through the court system.

Cleveland Police said a 33-year-old man, arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder had been released under investigation.