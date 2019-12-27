Murder arrests after man found collapsed in Stockton street dies
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man found injured on a street died.
The 22-year-old was treated by paramedics on Stockton High Street, Tees, at about 03:20 GMT. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
Cleveland Police said the man was believed to have been involved in an incident inside Goldie's Bar before collapsing outside.
Two men, aged 27 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They remain in police custody.
A post mortem examination is due to place later.