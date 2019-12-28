Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found injured outside Goldies Bar in Stockton

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dying outside a Stockton bar have been released.

Cleveland Police said a 22-year-old man was treated by paramedics in Stockton High Street at 03:20 GMT on Friday after leaving Goldie's Bar.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation.

Cleveland Police said the 22-year-old, who later died in hospital, had not yet been formally identified.

Any witnesses to what happened have been asked to contact officers.