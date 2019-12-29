Murder probe after man found dead in Stockton street
- 29 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been found dead in a street in Stockton, prompting a murder investigation.
The body of the man, who has not yet been formally identified, was found in Parliament Street shortly after 13:00 GMT.
A forensic tent has been erected at the scene and the road cordoned off at the junction with Parliament Walk.
Anyone with any information about the death has been asked to contact officers at Cleveland Police.