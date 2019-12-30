Murder arrest after South Bank bungalow blaze death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found following a house fire.
Emergency services were called to a bungalow in Stephens Road, South Bank, near Middlesbrough, Teesside, at about 19:55 GMT on Friday.
Cleveland Police said the body of a man, in his 60s, was discovered inside the property.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
