Stockton murder inquiry: Victim had 'big heart and cheeky smile'

  • 30 December 2019
Michael Lee Dalkin Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Michael Lee Dalkin was found unconscious outside Goldies bar

A man who died after being found injured outside a bar had a "big heart and cheeky smile", his family has said in a tribute.

Michael Lee Dalkin, 22, from Stockton, was found collapsed outside Goldies bar, Stockton-on-Tees, on 27 December. He died later in hospital.

Police said he had been involved in an unexplained incident inside the bar.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, arrested on suspicion of murder have been released while inquires continue.

A statement, released by police on behalf of Mr Dalkin's family, said: "Michael Lee was our much loved son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin.

"He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends.

"We will always remember him for his big heart and his cheeky smile and for how he lived his life to the fullest."

Image copyright Google
Image caption Mr Dalkin was treated by paramedic outside the bar but died later in hospital

