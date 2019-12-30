Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption John Wright's family said he was "everything to us"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 41-year-old man in Stockton.

The body of John Wright was found on Parliament Street on Sunday afternoon, and a 20-year-old man was arrested in the town on Monday.

Mr Wright's family said: "John was loved by all of his family and was everything to us."

Cleveland Police has appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

Image caption Police were called to the scene at 13:00 GMT on Sunday

In a statement, Mr Wright's family added: "We hope no one else has to go through anything like this.

"If anybody has any information, please contact the police and if you do know anything please don't share it on social media.

"Pass the information to the police and help them with their enquiries."