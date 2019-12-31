Image copyright DURHAM POLICE Image caption The 29-year-old's family said she would be sadly missed

A woman who died in a two-vehicle crash was a "much-loved mother, daughter and sister", her family said.

Eleanor Anderson was killed on the A689 Coundon bypass, near Bishop Auckland in County Durham, on Monday morning.

The 29-year-old from West Yorkshire was driving a Ford Fiesta at the time of the collision.

The driver of a Vauxhall Astra van, a local man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Durham Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash at the junction between the A689 and the road to Gurney Valley or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

In a statement her family said: "She was a much-loved mother, daughter and sister and will be sadly missed."

