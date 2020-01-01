Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption John Wright's family have appealed to the public for information

Two men have been charged with the murder of a 41-year-old man whose body was found on a street in Stockton.

John Wright was discovered on the town's Parliament Street on Sunday afternoon after being the victim of a suspected stabbing.

Cleveland Police said two local men aged 20 and 21 were charged late on Tuesday and are due to appear before magistrates later.

Mr Wright's family said he "meant everything" to them.