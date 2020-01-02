Redcar murder charge over woman's house death
2 January 2020
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman on Teesside.
Stacey Murray, 34, and formerly known as Stacey Cooper, was found dead by emergency services called to an address in Malham Gill, Redcar, on the afternoon of New Year's Eve.
Liam Murray has been charged with her murder and was remanded by magistrates.
The 27-year-old, of Whitby Avenue, Guisborough, who is also charged with possession of a knife, will return to Teesside Crown Court on Friday.