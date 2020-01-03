Image copyright PA Media Image caption John and Allison McDonald have now handed in their notices at work

A couple who won £2m on the lottery days before finding out their son was clear of cancer have said it was "like all our lifelong dreams come true."

John and Allison McDonald, from Stockton-on-Tees, scooped the win on a Lucky Dip ticket on 18 December.

Three days later they received the news their 15-year-old son, Ewan, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in May, was cancer free.

The pair have since handed in their notices at work.

Mr McDonald, 62, worked as a security officer and frequently worked 70-hour weeks, while Mrs McDonald, 49, worked at an opticians.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ewan had been treated for cancer after being diagnosed in May

"It is just like all of our lifelong dreams came true in the space of three days," Mr McDonald said.

"What a start to 2020. Everyone always dreams of winning the lottery at Christmas - and talks about how amazing this would be - but Allison and I never believed it would happen to us - and it has.

"And then to receive news that Ewan's latest scans are all clear is just truly amazing. We are so thankful. 2020 is certainly looking like being one amazing year for the three of us."

Mrs McDonald said: "This is just the most amazing feeling ever."