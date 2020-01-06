Image copyright Family handout Image caption Luke Jobson went missing after a night out in Yarm, in Teesside

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged over a disturbance which happened before the body of a man was recovered from the River Tees.

22-year-old Luke Jobson's body was found in the river at Yarm in January 2019 following an extensive search.

Edwin Taha appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court charged with affray.

The 19-year-old, of Lavender Way, Norton, pleaded not guilty and was bailed to appear at Teesside Crown Court next month.

The charge relates to an alleged incident on Yarm High Street in the early hours of 26 January in which unlawful violence was used or threatened.

A 17-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, also appeared in court on the same charge. He did not enter a plea.

Cleveland Police said that as part of the investigation into the Luke Jobson case, three other teenagers, previously arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, remain under investigation on suspicion of affray.