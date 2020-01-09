Image copyright MOJ Image caption Deerbolt holds 18-21-year-olds sentenced to between four years and life

Police had to be called in to control a riot which broke out at a young offenders institution.

At least four prison officers are believed to have been assaulted during the disorder at Deerbolt Young Offenders' Institution (YOI), in Barnard Castle on Wednesday.

Durham Police said they are not thought to have been seriously injured.

Police were called out at 19:45 GMT and an investigation has started into what happened, the force said.

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.

The institution was hit by rioting in the mid-2000s. A prison officer's skull was fractured and three others were injured.

In 2015 three inmates, one armed with a hammer, held a rooftop protest which ended peacefully after lengthy negotiations with staff.

The YOI holds 18-21-year-olds mainly convicted of violent and serious offences.