Image caption Richard and Lisa Stoker are frightened shutting their local rehabilitation unit will reduce support

A woman who has had repeated strokes has criticised the proposed closure of her local rehabilitation unit.

Hospital managers said centralising stroke services at the University Hospital of North Durham would improve treatment and reduce hospital stays.

But Lisa Stoker, 47, from West Auckland, said she would not feel safe if the rehabilitation unit at Bishop Auckland Hospital closed.

"It would be scary to think there was no support there," she said.

"That would be the worst thing you could ever do," her husband Richard said.

Moving rehabilitation from Bishop Auckland to the current hyper-acute stroke unit in Durham, to create one specialist department, would provide a more consistent and equitable service for patients across the county, the three County Durham clinical commissioning groups said.

It would also help the recruitment and retention of staff, they said.

Image caption County councillor Sam Zair said he was shocked at plans to close the Bishop Auckland unit

Independent county councillor Sam Zair said it was an award-winning service and he was "absolutely shocked" at proposals to shut it.

Some families would have an extra 30 miles added to the journey by the move, driving past the closed unit to get to its replacement, he said.

"How ludicrous is that?" he asked.

At Prime Ministers Questions on Wednesday newly-elected Bishop Auckland MP Dehanna Davison, who is campaigning for the unit to stay open, asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson if he would "take this matter seriously and prove to the residents of Bishop Auckland that we're on their side".

Mr Johnson said the health secretary was "going to address the matter she raises as fast as possible".

A consultation on the plans, which was paused because of the general election, will run from Tuesday until 3 March.

