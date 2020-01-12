Image copyright Google Image caption The newly-bought building has capacity for 180 desks over two of its floors

A police force has had to buy an extra £800,000 building for staff, 18 months after opening a new £20m hub.

Cleveland Police does not have "sufficient capacity" for contracted-out staff coming back "in-house".

A report from the police and crime commissioner's (PCC) office revealed £1.75m had been set aside to buy and fit-out the offices.

PCC Barry Coppinger said the hub was designed before the decision was made not to renew the services contract.

The newly-purchased St Mark's House at Teesdale Business Park, Stockton, was "excellent value for money", he said.

It would allow the force to "meet an increased need for space as force numbers begin to grow", he added.

Image caption Cleveland Police moved into its new "hub" in 2018

The decision was made in 2018 not to renew a 10-year services contact which saw about 470 staff transferred to services firm Sopra Steria.

Staff are due to come back in-house in October, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Accommodation is needed for 100 of these workers along with 60 to 80 new staff.

Cleveland Police moved out of its 1970s office block on Ladgate Lane in 2018 due to increasing running costs.

Mr Coppinger announced he would not stand for re-election after the force became the first in the UK to be rated inadequate in all areas last year.

