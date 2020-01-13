Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption The remains of Rachel Wilson were discovered near Newham Hall Farm in Coulby Newham, in 2012

A man has denied murdering a teenage, sex worker 18 years ago.

Rachel Wilson, 19 of Middlesbrough, was last seen alive in May 2002, but her remains were not found until 2012.

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court via video link from Durham Prison, Keith Hall of Lambton Road, Middlesbrough, pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The 61-year-old also denied living off the earnings of prostitution and perverting the course of justice. A trial date was set for 3 June.