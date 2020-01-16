Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Qazim Marku and Eugert Merizaj are both Albanian nationals

Police have named two men wanted in connection with the death of a former Kurdish sniper in Hartlepool.

Hemwand Ali Hussain, 30, was shot dead at a house in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, on 15 September last year.

Cleveland Police said Albanian nationals Qazim Marku, 23, and Eugert Merizaj, 28, are wanted in connection with the murder inquiry.

The force said Mr Hussain had served as a sniper in the Kurdish military against the so-called Islamic State.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Mr Hussain died from gunshot wounds

A spokesman said both men were born in Albania, but are thought to have links to a number of areas across the UK including Bolton, Sheffield and London.

Eugert Merizaj is about 5ft 5ins tall with brown eyes and short dark hair with a receding hairline. Qazim Marku is 5ft 8ins tall with brown eyes and short dark hair.

Det Ch Insp Sarah Robinson said: "We'd appeal to anyone who can provide information to help us locate these wanted men to get in contact with police, and if anyone sees these men, they are asked not to approach them."

Four men aged 24, 38, 31, and 22 have already been charged with Mr Hussain's murder and are awaiting court appearances.