Stockton earthquake: Tremor shakes homes on Teesside
Teesside has been struck by a 2.8 magnitude earthquake, waking people up and causing homes to shake.
The tremor was felt across Stockton, Billingham, Hartlepool, Wolviston and Middlesbrough just before 06:00 GMT.
People posted on social media to say they heard a rumbling or felt their houses shake. Emergency services said they received calls but there were no reports of damage.
The website Earthquake Track said it was six miles (10km) beneath Stockton.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said 139 reports about the tremor had been received from the public.
Cleveland Police said it had received about 15 reports of the earthquake, with officers called out to several different areas.
The force said no-one was injured.
Door 'popped open'
Some people reported being woken up by it, and one person said: "The whole house shook and the electricity flickered."
One Stockton resident called Jason told BBC Tees: "There was a loud rumble, the door under the stairs popped open and then the house shook quite violently.
"It was quite an interesting way to wake up."
Other people reported feeling the tremor.
An earthquake of that size is usually likely to be felt by some people, but is unlikely to cause damage to any buildings, the USGS said.
Some people posted on Twitter to say they heard loud bangs.
