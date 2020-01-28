Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Scott Mizsei is wanted for questioning about an aggravated burglary

A police force has mimicked the viral "Dolly Parton challenge" in a bid to find a wanted man.

Cleveland Police made the appeal after the country music legend shared a post poking fun at people's photos on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and dating site Tinder.

The craze has seen celebrities such as Mark Hamill and Miley Cyrus take part.

The force said 32-year-old Scott Mizsei was wanted over an aggravated burglary and urged people not to approach him.

Dolly Parton's post has been retweeted 38,000 times and liked 255,000 times.

The police post on Twitter and Facebook attracted hundreds of comments, including one woman who wrote: "It's like a visual drug awareness course for schools... Remember kids don't be a fool stay in school."

Another Facebook user wrote: "Whoever is in charge of social media at Cleveland Police needs a promotion."

Another follower said: "Brilliant, best post I've seen this year."

Cleveland Police's effort came after neighbouring Durham Constabulary tried their own attempt.