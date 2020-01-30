Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Natalie Jenkins was last seen at her home in Thornaby on 11 December.

The disappearance of woman who has not been seen since for seven weeks is now being treated as a suspected murder.

The last confirmed sighting of 32-year-old Natalie Jenkins was at her home on Westbury Street in Thornaby, near Stockton-on-Tees, on 11 December.

Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow from Cleveland Police told a press conference he believed Ms Jenkins had come to "serious harm".

Her mother Sylvia appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Ms Jenkins, who was a sex worker, was described by the detective as a "vulnerable" woman who had a "chaotic lifestyle".

Image caption Her mother Sylvia Jenkins and Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow appealed for help from the public

Det Ch Insp Dimelow said she was known to use drugs, had no access to her bank account and was not thought to have a mobile phone.

He added: "While there is no specific evidence that a crime has been committed, there is no proof of life and in my professional judgment I believe that she has come to serious harm.

"As a result I have classified the case as one of suspected murder and have launched a murder investigation."

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Earlier this month police released a photo of Ms Jenkins aged 16

Ms Jenkins' mother said she was "begging" for help from the public.

"Someone out there knows what has happened to my Natalie. She is very very loved and will always be my little girl. We will never stop looking for my beautiful Natalie and this will never go away.

"I am asking people to contact police if they have seen or heard anything that will bring my beautiful daughter home to me."

