Image caption The Tees Valley mayor says the station plans are part of a long-term bid to improve the airport

One of the least-used railway stations in the UK is to receive a £6m redevelopment as part of a 10-year rescue plan.

Just 74 people used Teesside Airport Station in 2017-18, but funding for upgrades has been agreed by the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Initial work will see the removal of a platform and the existing footbridge.

In all, the authority pledged £40m for transport upgrades across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "Last week we announced a host of new flights for our airport.

"But as we secure more flights and get more passengers through the terminal, we need modern facilities at the station and we need trains to stop more frequently so more and more people can use the railway as a way of getting to the airport."

More shuttle buses and horizontal escalators are also planned for the station.

Funding a 'godsend'

As part of the plans backed by the combined authority on Friday, Eaglescliffe Station will get £8.5m for a footbridge and car park, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A total of £5m will be used to connect Wynyard Park and Wynyard Village with a footbridge over the A689 and improvements to the Meadows roundabout.

Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Council, said that work would "solve a big headache" for both his borough and Stockton.

Stockton Council leader Bob Cook described the infrastructure plans as a "godsend".