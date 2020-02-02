Image caption Lisa Stoker had been greatly concerned by the proposed loss of services close to home

A patient who campaigned to save a stroke rehabilitation unit has spoken of her relief after closure plans were dropped.

The service at Bishop Auckland Hospital was set to be moved to the University Hospital of North Durham as NHS chiefs said it would improve treatment.

However, it was announced on Friday it would remain open after "unprecedented demand for inpatient beds".

Lisa Stoker, who has had five strokes, described it as the "best news".

The 47-year-old, of West Auckland, suffers daily seizures.

"I'm over the moon, really over the moon," she said. "And my children are happy as they know if mam's poorly I can go back.

"It's the best news I've heard for a long time."

Mrs Stoker had previously said it would be "scary to think there was no support there".

'Remarkable feeling'

It was also announced a consultation over the proposed closure of a rehabilitation ward known as Ward Six would be dropped.

Image caption Changes to services at Bishop Auckland General Hospital have proved contentious

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison said: "This community campaign has been going so long, since long before I was elected [in December].

"But to be able to get on board with that campaign and give it that final push to get it over the line and stop these closures is a really remarkable feeling."

NHS England said consultations over the proposed closures would "cease with immediate effects".

It added that "the level of service demand has far exceeded expectations".

"Due to unprecedented pressure being placed on the system in recent months, we felt that the proposed model of care would not be deliverable at this time."

The consultations had restarted on 14 January after being paused in the run-up to the general election.