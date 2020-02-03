Image copyright TeessideLive Image caption Jessica Breeze said she could not remember stabbing her father

A woman who stabbed and killed her "controlling" father after suffering years of violence has been found not guilty of his murder.

Jessica Breeze, 20, had denied murdering Colin Brady, 49, in Keith Road, Middlesbrough, in June.

Miss Breeze told Teesside Crown Court he had left her with regular injuries as a teenager.

After going out on Friday to consider a verdict, a jury cleared her of both murder and manslaughter.

In evidence, nursery worker Miss Breeze had described her father as "controlling" and recalled he would "kick off" and "smash the place up" if she returned home late.

Asked by her barrister, Simon Russell Flint QC, if she ever reported her father's violent outbursts she replied: "No."

"I was scared," she said. "I thought it was pointless."

Mr Brady had previous convictions for violence, including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He had attacked Miss Breeze's mother, Kelly Breeze, in an assault a police constable said was the worst he had seen.

The prosecution had claimed an argument broke out after Ms Breeze's parents discovered she had been secretly seeing her boyfriend when she said she had been at work.

During the row Mr Brady slapped or punched his then 19-year-old daughter several times, before her mother intervened, the court heard.

'No memory'

"He was punching me in the face with his fists," Miss Breeze told the jury. "He said he was going to kill us."

She was one digit away from dialling 999 when he demanded she hand over her phone, the court heard.

The front door had been locked and Miss Breeze had tried to escape by jumping from a bedroom window.

But, before she could reach it, her father caught her and started to strangle her on the bed, she told jurors.

She told the court she had "no memory of picking up the knife".