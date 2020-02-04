Image copyright The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Image caption Junior Chester Bryan has gone on trial at Teesside Crown Court

A man raped and beat girls and women and forced them into prostitution so he could live off their earnings, a court has heard.

Junior Chester Bryan, 63, denies 32 offences including rape and living off the earnings of prostitution.

Many offences were said to have taken place around Teesside between 1993 and 2013, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The prosecution said Bryan's victims were too frightened or traumatised to report the abuse at the time.

One of the women contacted the police years later to report the abuse after watching the BBC television drama Three Girls, which is about the sexual abuse and grooming of girls in Rochdale.

In May 2018, 24 years after she was raped, the court heard the woman identified Bryan as the man who raped her when she was 14.

Hit with hammer

It is alleged Bryan supplied women with drugs, getting them addicted and making them reliant on him.

The court heard that he would then act as their pimp and live off their earnings.

Bryan was said to have supplied one teenager with a cannabis joint laced with heroin so she became addicted to hard drugs and reliant on him.

The prosecution said he got one 14-year-old girl into prostitution.

Prosecutor Richard Bennett said Bryan had punched, kicked and partially suffocated a woman after she refused to work as a prostitute.

The court heard he repeatedly hit another with a hammer and took her to a lake in Darlington where he put her head under water about nine times.

In another incident the same woman was dragged along the ground and told to dig her own grave, it is alleged.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks.

