Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Richard Lewis was previously deputy chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales

The recently appointed head of troubled Cleveland Police has been given a three-year extension to his contract.

Richard Lewis is the force's sixth chief constable since 2012 and took up the post in April last year.

Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said Mr Lewis would stay in place until at least 2027 to achieve his "long-term vision" for the force.

Last year Cleveland became the first UK force to be rated as "inadequate" in all areas of its operations.

The former deputy chief constable of Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales took up a five-year contract, succeeding previous chief constable Mike Veale, who resigned in January 2019 after less than a year in post.

'Much-needed stability'

Mr Lewis has said his top priority is to rebuild confidence among rank-and-file officers and strengthen neighbourhood policing teams.

Mr Coppinger said the Mr Lewis had impressed both him and key partners since joining the force.

The Labour commissioner added: "His plans for the force demonstrate a long-term vision with many large-scale changes, the timeframe for which would exceed his current contractual arrangements.

"It's only right that his time with the force is secured as far as possible, to allow these plans to come to fruition.

"Securing Richard's position at the helm which will bring much-need stability and reassurance to hardworking officers, staff and volunteers at Cleveland Police."

He added: "I know it will also be welcome news for the public, who want to see the force better understand and serve their needs."

Mr Coppinger listed appointing Mr Lewis as one of his "key achievements" before he steps down as commissioner in May.