Woman 'forced into prostitution while pregnant'

A woman was punched, kicked, suffocated and then forced into prostitution while she was pregnant, a court has heard.

She is one of eight who say they were abused by Junior Chester Bryan between 1993 and 2013.

The 63-year-old, who is on trial at Teesside Crown Court, is facing 32 charges including multiple rapes, false imprisonment and living off the earnings of prostitution.

He denied all the charges and says any sexual activity was consensual.

Mr Bryan, of Marton Road, Middlesbrough, is accused of forcing a number of teenagers and young women into prostitution after getting them addicted to drugs.

'Nice and charming'

The prosecution say he forced one woman to dig her own grave and attacked her with a hammer.

On Wednesday, Teesside Crown Court heard a police interview from one of the women who said she met Bryan in a nightclub and thought he was "nice and charming".

But she said he soon forced her to sell herself to men for sex and regularly beat her.

On one occasion she said he put a cushion over her head and kneeled on it.

She said: ''He stalked me and I was scared of him."

The trial continues.

