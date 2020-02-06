Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Natalie Jenkins was last seen at her home in Thornaby on 11 December.

A charity has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for the murder of a Teesside woman.

Natalie Jenkins, 32, was last seen in Middlesbrough in December, and although no body has been found police are treating it as murder.

Crimestoppers said anyone speaking to them would remain "100% anonymous".

Meanwhile, Cleveland Police has issued an "urgent" appeal for dash cam and private CCTV footage.

The force has a "dedicated team of officers assigned to analysing the footage in a bid to trace her potential last movements".

A spokesman said: "We are directly re appealing to the public for dash cam, mobile, commercial and private CCTV footage as a matter of urgency before it is no longer available to us.

"Anyone who believes they have footage in the areas of Parliament Road, Linthorpe Road, Park Road South, Park Vale Road, Southfield Road and Marton Road (all in Middlesbrough) between Tuesday 10 and Saturday 21 December, please come forward."

Natalie Jenkins was captured on CCTV walking down Stockton Road in Thornaby

Ruth McNee from Crimestoppers, said: "We know that some people are often too scared to speak directly to the police for fear of revenge, which is why our charity is here to help.

"We have been taking information about crime anonymously for over 30 years and have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us.

"Please do the right thing and if you know who's responsible, speak up."

