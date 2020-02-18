Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emily Moore had moved to Lanchester Road Hospital shortly before her death

An 18-year-old woman who took her own life at a mental health hospital was "let down", her father has said.

Emily Moore's death last week follows four others in less than two years at facilities run by the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

Her father David branded mental health services provided by the trust as "diabolical".

Trust chief executive Colin Martin pledged to carry out a full review into Ms Moore's death.

Ms Moore had previously been treated at West Lane Hospital, where Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif, both 17, died last summer.

She moved into the care of adult services at Lanchester Road Hospital following her 18th birthday earlier this month.

Image copyright Harnett/Sharif family handouts Image caption Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif died at West Lane Hospital

Mr Moor said: "The mental health side of things is diabolical.

"She had been to this trust just three times and she has lost her life. They need to learn and somebody needs to be responsible."

Last summer Mr Moore was among campaigners calling for issues at West Lane Hospital to be urgently addressed.

Its inpatient facility has since closed with the Care Quality Commission warning patients were at high risk of "avoidable harm".

Last month Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald called for Roseberry Park Hospital to be added to NHS England's West Lane inquiry following the deaths of two adults there in 2019.

Colin Martin, chief executive at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of Emily.

"We are aware of the issues that Mr Moore has raised and we met with him this week to discuss them. We always carry out a full review when someone under our care dies and as part of this we will carefully look into the family's concerns.

"Findings from the review will be shared with Emily's family and we will also take any immediate actions that are required.

"We have arranged to keep in touch with Mr Moore to update him and to discuss any other issues or concerns he may have."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.