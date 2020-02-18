A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of an 18-year-old was found at a house on Teesside.

Police said the body of Taylor Black was found at the property in Ketton Road, Stockton, on Monday.

Officers have so far not revealed the circumstances in which Mr Black died.

Cleveland Police said a 31-year-old man remained in custody and was being questioned by detectives. A spokesman said specialist officers were supporting Mr Black's family.