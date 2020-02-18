Stockton murder arrest after man's body found
- 18 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of an 18-year-old was found at a house on Teesside.
Police said the body of Taylor Black was found at the property in Ketton Road, Stockton, on Monday.
Officers have so far not revealed the circumstances in which Mr Black died.
Cleveland Police said a 31-year-old man remained in custody and was being questioned by detectives. A spokesman said specialist officers were supporting Mr Black's family.