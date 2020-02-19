Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Ketton Road on Monday

A man has been charged with murder following the death of an 18-year-old on Teesside.

The body of Taylor Black was found by emergency services at a house in Stockton's Ketton Road on Monday.

Cleveland Police have not revealed the cause of death. Mr Black's family are being supported by specialist officers, it said.

Nathan Costello, 31, of Ketton Road, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later.