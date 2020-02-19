Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Natalie Jenkins from Thornaby has been missing since 11 December

Police investigating the murder of a missing woman have returned to the scene of her last sighting to make a fresh appeal for information.

Natalie Jenkins, 32 and from Thornaby, Teeside, was last seen outside a Tesco store in Parliament Road, Middlesbrough, 10 weeks ago.

Police have been handing out leaflets at that location and are appealing for help to trace her final movements.

Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow said: "Someone has got to know something."

Image caption Officers have been handing out leaflets in Middlesbrough

He described Ms Jenkins as having a "difficult lifestyle", adding: "We know she was a sex worker, we know she took drugs."

"These are aspects of her life that, sadly, increased vulnerability and these are the areas we need to know more about."

Speaking about the fresh appeal for information, he said: "I've got to hope that this, along with a really, really emotional appeal from members of the family when we launched this as a murder inquiry, will help.

"The answer has got to be out there, someone has got to know something."

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Police released a CCTV image of her taken from a shop in Stokesley a month before she went missing

