Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Natalie Jenkins from Thornaby was last seen on 10 December

Police have searched the home of a missing woman who is believed to have been murdered to establish if it has been the scene of a crime.

Forensic detectives have scoured the Thornaby home of Natalie Jenkins, 32, who has been missing since 10 December.

Cleveland Police has also released CCTV of her new last known sighting in Middlesbrough.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow said a full scientific search was being carried out on the house in Westbury Street.

He said: "I need to determine through the scientists whether this is a crime scene, whether there is any more significance than it being simply her home address."

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption New CCTV has been released showing Natalie Jenkins on Linthorpe Road in Middlesbrough

Detectives had initially thought the last known sighting of her was outside a Tesco store on Parliament Road in Middlesbrough on the evening of 10 December.

But they have now found further footage of her on Linthorpe Road at 20:13 GMT.

Image caption Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow is leading the investigation in Natalie Jenkins' disappearance

He has previously said Ms Jenkins had a "difficult lifestyle" including taking drugs and being a sex worker.

"These are aspects of her life that, sadly, increased vulnerability and these are the areas we need to know more about," he said.

