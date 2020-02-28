Image copyright Family handout Image caption John James Ritchie-Wilson was "one of a kind", his family said

Tributes have been paid to a 13-year-old whose body was recovered from a river.

John James Ritchie-Wilson, known as JJ, had gone into the River Wear at Toronto Bridge, near Bishop Auckland, late on Sunday.

His body was pulled from the water by the emergency services the following day.

JJ's family described him as "an amazing kid" with "a passion for dancing and the environment".

He was "one of a kind", they said, with "an insight and heart for life...along with so many other things that just speak wonderful stories of his character and the heart that drove him," their statement added.

"He was so loved and shall be greatly missed."

The youngster's family also expressed their gratitude for the "overwhelming" support they have received from members of the public.

Durham Police said there were no suspicious circumstances around his death.