Image copyright Hartlepool Borough Council Image caption Led by Hartlepool Borough Council, the trail was made possible thanks to funding from the Rural Payments Agency

A new 48 mile (77 km) pilgrimage trail is being launched between Hartlepool and Whitby to celebrate a Saxon saint.

St Hild came to Hartlepool about 648 AD. In charge of the double monastery of monks and nuns, she later moved to Whitby as the first Abbess there.

The Way of St Hild is made up of existing public rights of way and established national trails.

Described as a "significant" woman leader, the trail will be launched on International Women's Day on 8 March.

Image copyright Hartlepool Borough Council Image caption The trail will be supported by augmented reality stations along the route between Hartlepool and Whitby

A celebratory service will be held at St Hilda's Church in Hartlepool followed by a walk along the new route.

The Rt Revd Sarah Clark, Bishop of Jarrow, who is leading the service, said: "I'm delighted to be taking part in the launch of The Way of St Hild which is a really exciting route celebrating the importance of Hild to both Hartlepool and Whitby and recognising the huge contribution she made to our Christian heritage."

