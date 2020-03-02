'Concern' for 15-year-old girl missing with man

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Cleveland Police believe Ryan McGee and Beth Miller have been together since the weekend

Police have said they are concerned about a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing with a 22-year-old man.

Beth Miller and Ryan McGee disappeared from the Hartlepool area at the weekend, Cleveland Police said.

It is believed they are together and officers are "concerned for their welfare", a force spokeswoman said.

Beth has long hair and is of average build while Mr McGee is described as being about 5ft 10in (1.8m) tall, of average build with brown hair.

Police said Beth was last seen wearing a grey coat with fur around the collar, blue jeans, and grey Air Max trainers, but she may have changed clothes.

Anyone with any information about the pair's whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police.