Image copyright NICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images Image caption Experts say face masks are not reliable protection but can help stop people passing on infection

"Panicked" residents are "scaremongering" over Chinese students wearing masks, a borough councillor has said.

Thornaby councillor Luke Frost said a lack of information about coronavirus was leading to confusion.

"People start to panic a lot more - asking 'Why they're wearing face masks'?" he said.

"I don't think the public are getting the message that they do this anyway all over the globe."

He told a meeting of Stockton Council's adult health select committee: "I'm spending almost every day now telling people it's fine.

"Yes, you can use Thornaby railway station - just because it's next to the college, it doesn't mean you're going to contract the virus."

Mr Frost said he did not think enough information was getting to the public.

"Leave the scaremongering alone and put out real information," he said.

Two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Stockton borough and one in County Durham on Wednesday afternoon, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

There are now 596 confirmed cases in the UK, up from 456 on Wednesday.

Keith Wheldon from North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust told the committee there are plans in place to deal with outbreaks of infectious disease.

"Our plans are constantly under review in light of the rapidly changing information and national guidance," he said.

North Tees Hospital had a coronavirus "assessment pod" near the Urgent Care Centre.

