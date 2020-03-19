Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Naheed Khan has not accessed her bank account since 6 May 2018

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the disappearance of a woman.

Naheed Khan, 43, from Thornaby near Middlesbrough, was last seen at the beginning of May 2018.

The man has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to prevent a lawful and decent burial.

Two other men arrested on suspicion of murder and two men held on suspicion of perverting the court of justice have been released under investigation.

Ms Khan disappeared shortly before becoming a grandmother and has not accessed her bank account since 6 May 2018.

Despite searches of several locations, including her home and a disused car park, a body has never been found.

In November last year, the charity Crimestoppers offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Ms Khan's body.

Cleveland Police said it was continuing to appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

