Image copyright Elizabeth Outhwaite Image caption Sophie Turner has never met the woman but was moved by her sign saying she could not see anyone

A papergirl's kind gesture of posting a note and chocolate bar through the letterbox of a self-isolating widow has cheered her up, her family said.

The 84-year-old woman from Darlington had a sign displayed on her door saying she could not see anyone.

In response, Sophie Turner, 14, popped a Dairy Milk and "hope you are OK" note through her door.

The woman's daughter Elizabeth Outhwaite said her stepfather died on 10 March and her mother was grieving.

Image copyright Sophie Turver Image caption Sophie starts her round at 07:00 six days a week

Sophie started her paper round a few weeks ago for Conniscliffe News in Darlington.

She said: "I saw the sign on the door saying the lady had underlying medical conditions and was self-isolating and I thought it was sad and would be nice to try and cheer her up with chocolate.

"I thought it would be good for her to know someone was thinking of her.

"I have never met her but deliver her a paper six days a week, usually the Telegraph."

'Happy moment'

Ms Outhwaite said: "I found the note and chocolate in mum's letter box.

"She is 84 and therefore self-isolating. Her lovely paper girl left the chocolate and the kind message.

"We have the added sadness that my stepfather passed away and as you will appreciate it is a very stressful time for my mum.

"The note gave us a happy moment and we are very grateful to the girl."