Image copyright The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Image caption Bryan forced a woman to be a prostitute while pregnant

A violent pimp has been found guilty of beating, raping and drugging teenagers and women, before forcing them into prostitution.

Junior Chester Bryan, 63, attacked one of his victims with a hammer and attempted to suffocate another.

Bryan, of Middlesbrough, denied rape, false imprisonment and living off the earnings of prostitution between 1993 and 2013.

He was found guilty after an eight-week trial at Teesside Crown Court.

His youngest victim was 12.

The court heard that Bryan, of Marton Road, Middlesbrough, deliberately laced cannabis joints with heroin, so his victims became addicted to hard drugs and reliant on him.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

