Man charged over alleged police assault in Hartlepool
- 28 March 2020
A man has been charged in connection with the alleged assault of two police officers in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police were called to a reported domestic incident at a property on Belk Street on Wednesday.
Two officers were reportedly bitten, punched and kicked trying to escort a man out of a property.
A 45-year-old man, of Belk Street, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, common assault and criminal damage.