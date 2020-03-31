Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Callum Wood admitted four charges of attempted theft

A man who tried to steal from the cars of NHS staff working shifts during the coronavirus crisis has been jailed for 12 months.

Callum Wood, 31, smashed car windows at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.

He was jailed at Teesside Magistrates' Court after admitting four charges of attempted theft.

Cleveland Police said it was "appalling" he had targeted NHS staff during a "national crisis".

Wood, of Rothbury Road in Middlesbrough, was sentenced to three months for each offence to be served consecutively and must also pay a £122 victim surcharge.

Det Con Elizabeth Malcolm said: "At a time of national crisis, this man has broken into vehicles belonging to NHS staff and tried to steal from them.

"It's appalling that anyone would do this at any time, let alone when our NHS colleagues are working flat out and putting themselves at risk for others.

"We welcome the sentence and want to warn anyone else who thinks it is acceptable to behave in such a manner, or who causes fear or harm in the current climate, we will find those responsible and we will prosecute them."

