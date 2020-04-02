Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Cleveland Police seized 250 plants from a property in Middlesbrough

A suspected cannabis farm with a street value of £200,000 has been discovered.

Police seized about 250 plants from a property in Crescent Road in Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

More than 80 bags of compost found at the site are being donated to Teesside Hospice for use in its gardening projects.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said the raid was "acting on intelligence" and urged people to report suspected drug production.

