Suspected cannabis farm found in Middlesbrough
A suspected cannabis farm with a street value of £200,000 has been discovered.
Police seized about 250 plants from a property in Crescent Road in Middlesbrough on Wednesday.
More than 80 bags of compost found at the site are being donated to Teesside Hospice for use in its gardening projects.
A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said the raid was "acting on intelligence" and urged people to report suspected drug production.
