Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anthony Shaw died on 5 April

A mother has said she "needs answers" over the death of her son.

Anthony Shaw, 42, died on 5 April, two days after an incident at house on Smith Street in Stockton.

Five men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries, Cleveland Police said.

In a statement released by the force, the family urged people with information to come forward.

His mother Pamela Simpson said: "Anthony was a loving and caring son, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family.

"To lose him in such circumstances is devastating and we really need answers to determine how Anthony came to die and we would ask anyone with information to come forward to police.

"Our family needs to know what happened to him".

