A man has been charged after suspected cannabis worth £1.4m was found inside a house.

Cleveland Police said they raided a suspected cannabis drying facilitiy in Garsdale Green, Middlesbrough on Saturday night.

A spokeswoman said officers found what was believed to be £1.4m worth of cannabis dried and prepared for distribution.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with production of a class B drug.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

